2 people injured in crash; Jerusalem Avenue closed in North Merrick

A serious rush-hour car crash forced the closure of Jerusalem Avenue in North Merrick on Monday, police said.

Nassau police said the two-car crash occurred near the intersection of Jerusalem and Canton Drive at 8:58 a.m. and two people were transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. Their conditions were unknown.

As of 11:30 a.m. the road remained closed between Newbridge Road and Roydon Drive East for the accident investigation, police said.

It was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed and further details were unavailable.

