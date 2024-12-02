Long IslandNassau

2 people injured in crash; Jerusalem Avenue closed in North Merrick

Authorities at the scene of a crash at Jerusalem Avenue...

Authorities at the scene of a crash at Jerusalem Avenue and Cantan Drive in North Merrick Monday. Credit: John Scalesi

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A serious rush-hour car crash forced the closure of Jerusalem Avenue in North Merrick on Monday, police said.

Nassau police said the two-car crash occurred near the intersection of Jerusalem and Canton Drive at 8:58 a.m. and two people were transported to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. Their conditions were unknown.

As of 11:30 a.m. the road remained closed between Newbridge Road and Roydon Drive East for the accident investigation, police said.

It was not immediately clear how long the road would remain closed and further details were unavailable.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Double-dipping educators ... Model railroads ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV Credit: Newsday

Double-dipping educators ... Model railroads ... Get the latest news and more great videos at NewsdayTV

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME