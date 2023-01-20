Crash closes Northern State Parkway eastbound near Exit 32 

All eastbound lanes of Northern State Parkway around Exit 32 were shut down Friday afternoon due to an accident, state troopers said.

Authorities were diverting all traffic off the highway around that Westbury exit as emergency workers responded to the crash.

The accident was reported at 1:26 p.m.

State Police, in a tweet at about 2:35 p.m., said the crash was west of Exit 32 and that the parkway eastbound was closed at the Meadowbrook State Parkway. "Avoid travel to this area," State Police tweeted.

State troopers could not immediately say whether the accident involved fatalities, or how long the parkway would be shut.

Check back for updates to this developing story.