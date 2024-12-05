Long IslandNassau

Tree falls on car on Northern State Parkway in Roslyn Heights, first responders say

By Nicholas Grassonicholas.grasso@newsday.com

First responders aided a person trapped on the Northern State Parkway in Roslyn Heights after a tree fell on their car, officials said.

The Roslyn Fire Department extricated a victim trapped in a car after a tree fell on it "about an hour ago," assistant chief fire marshal James Hickman said at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The incident occurred near westbound Exit 29 on the Northern State Parkway in Roslyn Heights.

The vehicle's occupant was transported to a local hospital, Hickman said, adding that he did not have any information regarding their condition.

New York State Police did not immediately have information regarding the incident or whether a portion of the parkway was closed when reached Thursday afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

