NY Lottery winner: Jose Galeano of Lindenhurst takes home $5 million Cash Royale prize, officials say

A Lindenhurst man turned $20 into a $5 million top prize after purchasing a $5 million Cash Royale scratch-off ticket recently at a Stop & Shop store in Amityville, lottery officials said.

The lottery identified the winner as Jose Galeano and said he elected to receive a single lump sum payment of about $2.2 million, after the required withholdings.

The win was announced on Dec. 8. It wasn't immediately clear when Galeano bought the ticket at the Stop & Shop, located at 351 Merrick Rd.

According to the New York State Lottery, there are four tickets bearing the $5 million first prize — and two, to date, have been claimed. Odds of winning the top prize are about one in 4.5 million, the lottery said.

A total of 15 second-prize tickets, each worth $10,000, have been claimed to date. Another 62 are outstanding.

Attempts to reach Galeano for comment were not immediately successful Monday. A man answering a listed number for Galeano identified himself as his son, but declined comment.

New York Lottery scratch-off games generated $4.4 billion in total sales during the fiscal year 2022-23, with Suffolk County school districts receiving more than $359 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds during that period, according to lottery officials. Public K-12 schools in New York received $3.7 billion in aid in 2022-23.