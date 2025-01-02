Michael Mills, of Copiague, dead after his vehicle veers off Jones Beach traffic circle
A Copiague man is dead after his vehicle veered off the traffic circle near Jones Beach Wednesday night, New York State Police said.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to calls directing them to the Jones Beach State Park Central Mall, where they found a vehicle that had left the roadway at the traffic circle.
Michael Mills, 35, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 631-756-3300.
More coverage: Long Island traffic crashes claimed 243 lives in 2022, 29% more than in 2019, Newsday has reported. The level was the highest since 2015, as dangerous driving increased post-COVID-19 and police traffic enforcement dropped, according to a Newsday analysis of crash and ticketing data and traffic experts.
