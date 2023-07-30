Sinkhole closes part of Foxhurst Road in Oceanside, police say

A sinkhole has closed traffic in both directions along a section of Foxhurst Road in Oceanside, Nassau County police said Sunday.

Drivers are being urged by police to avoid Foxhurst between Locust Avenue and Oceanside Road.

“It’s a big enough sinkhole that cars can’t safely drive over it,” said Officer Kenneth Palmieri, a Nassau County Police spokesperson.

Palmieri said that while he did not have exact measurements of the damaged road, it is believed to be less substantial than the 20-foot deep sinkhole that closed traffic for two weeks on Lido Beach Boulevard last month.