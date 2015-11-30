Teen caught on video stealing PlayStation 4 surrenders to detectives, police say

A teen caught stealing a video game system from a Game Stop store in Carle Place last month surrendered to Third Squad detectives on Sunday, Nassau County police said.

Police on Sunday had released video surveillance from the store showing a suspect taking a PlayStation 4 from the Game Stop at 207B Glen Cove Rd. on Nov. 13.

Later on Sunday, Odir Escalante, 16, of 185 Merritt Ave. in Wyandanch turned himself in to detectives and was subsequently placed under arrest, police said.

He is charged with petty larceny and was given an appearance ticket; he is scheduled to appear Dec. 8 at First District Court in Hempstead.