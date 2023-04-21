Nassau Police Officer Daniel Greer honored 43 years after his death

In December 1979, Nassau police Officer Daniel Greer was struck and killed by a hit-and-run drunken driver on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway in Plainview during a traffic stop.

More than 43 years later, Greer's sacrifice was remembered Friday, as a bridge over the expressway, near the spot where he was killed, was renamed after the fallen officer.

"It's been a long time but the police never forgot," said Steven Greer, of New Jersey, who was 14 when his father was killed. "He was an amazing man, a great father and loved being a police officer."

Police officials joined lawmakers and Greer's family in the parking lot of the nearby Holiday Inn to honor a man they described as an "American hero." A sign, designating the overpass at Sunnyside Boulevard as "Police Officer Daniel J. Greer Memorial Bridge," was hung later in the day.

Greer, 44, of Smithtown, who had been on the force for 15 years, was working highway patrol on Dec. 16, 1979, when he pulled over a woman for a traffic violation, Newsday reported at the time. As Greer was walking back to his police car, the woman's car was struck by a pickup truck, which then collided with Greer, dragging him 150 feet.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Greer, of Smithtown, was 44 when he died. Credit: Family photo

The driver of the pickup, Francis Ferrizz of Deer Park, fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later after a passing motorist used the officer's radio to report the incident.

Ferrizz, who died in 2017, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and was sentenced to 5 years' probation and 2 years of community service.

Former State Sen. James Gaughran, who sponsored the renaming legislation with Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove), said he hopes children pass by the sign and look up Greer online.

"They will find out that he was an American hero," Gaughran said. "He was a great family man. He kept this community safe every single day despite the fact that he knew that it might one day cost him his life."

Greer's family and police officers at the ceremony Friday. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said law enforcement officers "take an oath to protect and serve all of you. We also take another oath that we would promise to never forget our heroes. Today, we recognize Danny as our hero."

At the time of Greer's death, it was not practice to rename bridges or roadways after fallen officers, preventing the married father of four from receiving public recognition for his sacrifice.

But several years ago, Greer's granddaughter, Colleen Zioba of Florida, began working with Greer's former partner and the Nassau Police Benevolent Association to honor him.

"I know that my grandfather would be so proud," Zioba said. "And I hope that when people drive by the sign, they don't drink and drive."