Officials: Firefighter hurt battling raging Lakeview house fire

One firefighter was injured battling a blaze that destroyed one home and caused minor damage to two others Sunday in Lakeview, Nassau County police and fire officials said.

Video posted on the Lakeview Fire Department Facebook page showed fire tearing through the roof of the home on Park Avenue — and said no occupants were injured in the blaze.

Lakeview Fire Chief Patrick McNeill said the call, reported at 6:03 p.m., cited “a solar panel fire” at the home.

McNeill said a subsequent investigation determined the fire originated in a garbage can alongside the home — and spread up the side of the house, setting the roof and upper floor ablaze.

Firefighters from Lakeview, Rockville Centre, West Hempstead, South Hempstead, Hempstead, Franklin Square, Elmont and Valley Stream all responded to the scene.

A posting on the official Lakeview website page read: “Thankfully no one was hurt that resided in the home. One of our firefighters was injured in the course of his duties but is expected to be okay. We wish to thank all Mutual Aid and standby companies for their assistance in extinguishing this blaze.”

Photos showed the entire roof of the home gone, with major damage to the upper floor of the structure, as well as to one whole side of the home. McNeill called the house a total loss. “The house will have to be knocked down,” he said. “Between all the water damage and fire damage it’s a total rebuild.”