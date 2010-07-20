Officials: First West Nile case identified in Nassau

A 66-year-old Nassau County woman has contracted the first case of West Nile infection this year - the first of the summer season and the first statewide, health officials said Tuesday.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is a resident of New Hyde Park whose symptoms - headache, weakness, fever and blurry vision - surfaced July 5.

She is said to be resting at home.West Nile viral activity is up regionwide, spanning throughout Suffolk County and many areas of New York City.