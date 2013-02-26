Officials: Police pursuit leads to crash in Valley Stream
An attempted traffic stop developed into a police pursuit Monday evening that ended with a motorist injured at a Valley Stream intersection and multiple arrests, officials said.
Three people were taken into custody after the chase, police said. The motorist was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.
The Valley Stream Fire Department and Nassau police responded to the crash site at West Merrick Road and North Central Avenue about 5:30 p.m., officials said.