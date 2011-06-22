Officials: Still no for balloon seniors

School district officials Wednesday refused to allow several East Rockaway High School students who participated in a water balloon fight last week to attend their prom and graduation ceremony despite the pleas of several parents.

In a two-paragraph statement, East Rockaway School Board president Linda Schmidt said the board reviewed each student's case before upholding the ban imposed by Superintendent Roseanne Melucci after the June 14 water balloon fight near campus.

Schmidt, in her statement, noted that before the water balloon fight, "all parents and students were notified in writing on two separate occasions of the consequences of engaging in this type of activity, as well as the fact that these students' actions endangered the safety of students, pedestrians, motorists and others."

About 50 students took part in the water balloon fight, according to those present, but school officials would not say how many are affected by the ban. Melucci was not available for comment Wednesday. In a statement earlier this week, Melucci said two high school administrators, a crossing guard and uninvolved "defenseless" students were hit as they left school, causing safety and traffic concerns. Several students were told to stop and refused, she said.

Jack Gallegro, 47, of East Rockaway, whose son Anthony, 18, is among the banned seniors, said he had spoken with Melucci Wednesday.

"In having a conversation . . . I told them I still disagree," he said of his meeting with school officials. "Right now I have one more son in there for another three years, and I told them I hope we can agree to disagree because I need to have a working relationship with them for the next three years."

Taylor DeStefani, 17, one of the students who will not be permitted to attend either event, said she wasn't surprised by the board's decision.

"I honestly didn't think we were going to be able to walk," she said. "They heard our story, and at least they understand where we're coming from. They got to hear what we have to say, but it wasn't enough to change their mind."