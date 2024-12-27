Blaze severely damages Old Bethpage home, injuring 1 firefighter
A fire tore through a home in Old Bethpage on Thursday evening, causing major damage and injuring one firefighter, police said.
Nassau County police said the fire, at a house on Round Swamp Road near Point of Woods Road, was reported at 6:15 p.m. and firefighters from Plainview and other departments responded.
The home suffered extensive damage, and one firefighter was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
There were no other reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Arson / Bomb Squad detectives and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Old Bethpage house fire ... Regulating lithium ion batteries ... Christmas to remember for family ... Renovating Greenport carousel
Old Bethpage house fire ... Regulating lithium ion batteries ... Christmas to remember for family ... Renovating Greenport carousel