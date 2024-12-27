Long IslandNassau

Blaze severely damages Old Bethpage home, injuring 1 firefighter

A fire damaged a home on Round Swamp Road in...

A fire damaged a home on Round Swamp Road in Old Bethpage Thursday evening. Credit: Joseph Sperber

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A fire tore through a home in Old Bethpage on Thursday evening, causing major damage and injuring one firefighter, police said.

Nassau County police said the fire, at a house on Round Swamp Road near Point of Woods Road, was reported at 6:15 p.m. and firefighters from Plainview and other departments responded.

The home suffered extensive damage, and one firefighter was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Arson / Bomb Squad detectives and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Renovating Greenport carousel ... Mega Millions mega jackpot ... Making Hanukkah doughnuts Credit: Newsday

Old Bethpage house fire ... Regulating lithium ion batteries ... Christmas to remember for family ... Renovating Greenport carousel

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Renovating Greenport carousel ... Mega Millions mega jackpot ... Making Hanukkah doughnuts Credit: Newsday

Old Bethpage house fire ... Regulating lithium ion batteries ... Christmas to remember for family ... Renovating Greenport carousel

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME