Blaze severely damages Old Bethpage home, injuring 1 firefighter

A fire tore through a home in Old Bethpage on Thursday evening, causing major damage and injuring one firefighter, police said.

Nassau County police said the fire, at a house on Round Swamp Road near Point of Woods Road, was reported at 6:15 p.m. and firefighters from Plainview and other departments responded.

The home suffered extensive damage, and one firefighter was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

There were no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Arson / Bomb Squad detectives and the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s Office.