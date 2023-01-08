Girl, 16, dead, 3 teens hurt after Old Brookville crash, police say

A 16-year-old girl driving a Nissan early Sunday in Old Brookville was killed and three teenage passengers were injured, one critically, after the vehicle lost control and struck a tree, Nassau Police said.

The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. on westbound Chicken Valley Road near the intersection of Brookville Lane, according to a police news release. The driver, whose identity was not immediately available, was pronounced at the scene by a Nassau police medic, authorities said.

Three male passengers, ages 14, 15 and 16, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. The 16-year-old boy was in critical condition Sunday afternoon. The other teens were listed in stable condition. None of their identities were released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

The girl who died is the fourth teen killed in a motor vehicle crash on Long Island in less than a month. At 9:43 p.m. on Dec. 21, Cem Gunes, 16, of Holtsville, was driving north on Nicolls at Division Street in Holtsville in a 2009 Infinity G37 when the car crashed, Suffolk police said. Gunes was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passengers, Taylor Beltramini, 17, of Moriches, and Landon Kromhout Auditore, 18, of Mastic, were also pronounced dead.