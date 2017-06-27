Old Westbury Village amends noise law regarding equipment use

Old Westbury Village’s board of trustees recently amended its law governing noise.

Residents are banned from operating equipment such as tractors, cranes or machinery between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, excluding holidays.

Emergency exceptions may be granted with a permit from the village building inspector, mayor or chief of police.

Violations will carry a fine of between $500 and $10,000. Each day the violation continues will “constitute a separate offense,” according to the local law.