Hofstra University mourns student Olivia McClellan, found dead in dorm, officials say

Hofstra University is mourning the death of a student from California who was found Sunday in a residence hall on the Hempstead school's campus.

In a statement, the university said it is saddened by the loss of Olivia McClellan, a second-year student.

McClellan was found at Enterprise Hall, a high-rise residence hall, the statement said.

The university did not disclose details about her death. Nassau County police said Monday detectives were investigating.

The university mourns for McClellan and extends "our thoughts and prayers to her friends and family during this difficult time," the statement said.

Counseling for students is available from several of the school's support services, according to the statement.