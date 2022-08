An Elmont man was killed early Friday when he crashed his motorcycle on the Southern State Parkway in North Bellmore, State Police said.

Omar Roman, 36, was driving westbound on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle "at a high rate of speed" when he failed to negotiate a curve at Exit 25, Newbridge Road, at 1:15 a.m., striking the guardrail in the center median, a State Police spokesman said.

Roman was pronounced dead at scene.