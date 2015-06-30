Out-of-control car slams into Woodbury Meadows senior housing complex

A car went out of control and slammed into a Woodbury senior housing unit early Monday, leaving a passenger with minor injuries and the home with a gaping hole.

Nassau County police responding to the Carnegie Court residence in the Woodbury Meadows senior housing complex at about 9:30 a.m. found a white Nissan embedded in one of the building's bedrooms, taking out a window and leaving behind a huge hole.

Karyn Goldberg, the passenger, suffered bruising around her eye, but there were no other injuries, police said.

The resident of the unit, who declined to comment, was at church when the car drove through the bedroom window, according to a neighbor.

Goldberg, of Woodbury, said "something went wrong with the car and we couldn't stop it" as she and driver Arthur Goldberg were traveling south on Carnegie Court, just after turning off Jericho Turnpike.

The car climbed a raised planting bed with a "Woodbury Meadows" sign and then slammed into the building, said Sgt. David Brehm of the Second Precinct.

Brehm described the scene, with tire tracks across the planting bed and damage to the car and building, as being "like something out of a movie."

A police spokeswoman said no criminality is suspected.