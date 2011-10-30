Party-line vote OKs Mangano $2.63B budget

In a party-line vote, Republicans in the Nassau Legislature passed County Executive Edward Mangano's $2.63 billion budget for 2012 Sunday night, likely leading to the closure of two police precincts and forcing unions to decide between massive concessions or widespread layoffs.

The entire 11-member Republican delegation voted for the budget. All eight Democrats voted against the plan during a heated evening hearing.

The Nassau Interim Finance Authority, a state monitoring board in control of the county's finances, is expected to approve the plan, which does not raise taxes.

"This is not a feel-good budget," said Presiding Officer Peter Schmitt (R-Massapequa). "But it does deal with the problems of the county."

Democrats said the budget was irresponsible. "This budget borrows and slashes to achieve balance in name only," said Legis. Wayne Wink (D-Roslyn).

In a statement, Mangano said, "The budget sets forth a comprehensive plan that makes Nassau County fiscally stronger."

The budget accounts for $150 million in voluntary labor concessions. Those concessions -- through pay and benefits cuts, and changes to workforce rules -- would remain in effect each year until the union contracts end in 2015.

If the concessions do not materialize, Mangano said mandatory furloughs and layoffs would begin Jan. 1.

Labor officials said their members will not approve such steep cuts, which amount to pay cuts of between $12,000 and $35,000, depending on the union.

"This budget can't possibly work," said Civil Service Employees Association president Jerry Laricchiuta.

Police Benevolent Association president James Carver said Republicans who approved the budget "voted to lay off employees."

Republicans disagreed with that characterization, noting that a separate vote is needed to approve layoffs.

Legis. Joseph Belesi (R-Farmingdale), a former Nassau police officer, said he would "probably not vote to lay off anyone," including police and civil servants.

Labor leaders said any concessions must include a no-layoff provision.

County workers will also face a NIFA-imposed pay freeze through 2015.

The budget would also close two police precincts which have yet to be identified by Mangano.

"This undermines public safety in Nassau County," said Legis. Joseph Scannell (D-Baldwin).

In a policy reversal, however, county officials said Sunday that unions could save the precincts from closing by meeting the targeted $150 million in voluntary concessions.

The legislature also approved in a party-line vote Mangano's multiyear budget that includes $450 million in borrowing for property tax refunds, court judgments and termination pay over the next four years.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misquoted Legis. Wayne Wink. It has since been corrected.