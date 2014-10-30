Patricia and Derek Ward joint wake-funeral planned by family

The family of Patricia Ward plans to hold a joint wake and funeral Mass next week for the slain educator and her son, officials confirmed Thursday.

The wake is planned for Monday from 4 to 9 p.m. at McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home, 385 Main St., Farmingdale. The Mass is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church, 485 Conklin St., Farmingdale.

Ward, 66, a professor at Farmingdale State College, was murdered on Tuesday night by her son, who minutes later committed suicide by stepping in front of a train, police said.

The son, Derek Ward, 35, had a history of mental illness, according to police.

Neighbors of Patricia Ward's brother, the Rev. Robert Lubrano, brought trays of food to his Farmingdale home Thursday and some embraced the pastor in his front yard. The family declined to comment.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Patricia Ward taught for 28 years in the college's Long Island Educational Opportunity Center, a state-funded academic and vocational program for disadvantaged students.