Oyster Bay man arrested after robbing Carvel customer of wallet, police say

An Oyster Bay man was arrested Friday night after police said he robbed an 18-year-old woman of her wallet at an ice cream store and then tried to take another woman’s purse.

The first victim was paying for ice cream at Carvel on Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay at 7:35 p.m. when Patrick Allen, 20, grabbed her wallet, Nassau County police said.

The woman struggled with Allen, but ultimately he got the wallet and ran, damaging the front door in the process, police said.

While running on South Street, police said, Allen then tried to take the purse of another woman, 57. The woman held onto the strap and he was unsuccessful, police said.

Second Precinct officers found Allen, of Walnut Place, a short time later near Audrey Avenue and Maxwell Avenue and arrested him, police said. The wallet was recovered.

Allen was charged with third-degree robbery, third-degree attempted robbery and third-degree criminal mischief. He was scheduled for arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.