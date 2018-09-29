Police: Pedestrian in Great Neck Plaza hit by car, seriously hurt

A pedestrian hit by a car Friday night in Great Neck Plaza was seriously injured, police said.

The pedestrian, a 71-year-old man, was crossing the street eastbound at Station Plaza at 7:15 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Lincoln heading south on Middle Neck Road, Nassau County police said.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries.

"There is no apparent criminality with the accident at this time," police said in a statement. "The investigation in ongoing."