Pedestrian, 73, killed by car on N. Main Street in Freeport

Police investigating at the scene on North Main Street in...

Police investigating at the scene on North Main Street in Freeport where a woman was killed crossing the street. Credit: John Scalesi

By Maureen Mullarkey

A woman has died after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in Freeport Tuesday afternoon, Nassau police said.

Around 5:04 p.m., an 89-year-old man driving a 2014 Lincoln south on North Main Street in the left lane struck a 73-year-old woman crossing east near Stevens Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not been identified by police.

The driver of the Lincoln was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

