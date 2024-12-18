Pedestrian, 73, killed by car on N. Main Street in Freeport

A woman has died after she was struck by a car while crossing a street in Freeport Tuesday afternoon, Nassau police said.

Around 5:04 p.m., an 89-year-old man driving a 2014 Lincoln south on North Main Street in the left lane struck a 73-year-old woman crossing east near Stevens Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not been identified by police.

The driver of the Lincoln was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

