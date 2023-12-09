Long IslandNassau

Pedestrian struck, killed in Oceanside early Saturday

By Tracy Tullistracy.tullis@newsday.com

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning while crossing a street in Oceanside, according to a Nassau County police news release.

The pedestrian was crossing Merrick Road near Oceanside Road when he was struck by a 2020 Honda Accord heading east. The driver remained on the scene, police said.

The man "suffered severe trauma" and was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:09 a.m. by a Nassau County police medic. Police have not released the victim's name.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

