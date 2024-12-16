Carol Mockler, 73, of Port Washington, dies after being hit by car, police say
A pedestrian who was struck by a car Saturday morning in Port Washington has died from her injuries, Nassau County police said Sunday night.
According to a news release, Carol Mockler, 73, of Port Washington was crossing Plandome Road shortly after 10:10 Saturday morning when she was struck by a 2019 Subaru that was southbound on Plandome Road and turning left onto Murray Avenue.
Mockler was taken to a hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
The driver of the Subaru, a 45-year-old woman, had remained on the scene.
Police said an investigation was ongoing.
