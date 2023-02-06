Pedestrian, 24, struck by school bus in Hempstead

A male pedestrian was seriously injured Monday morning after he was struck by a school bus in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.

The unidentified 24-year-old pedestrian was walking southbound on Front Street, near the intersection of North Franklin Street, at 6:38 a.m. when he was struck by a school bus heading east, according to Homicide Squad detectives.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. There were no passengers inside the bus.

The 80-year-old male driver of the school bus remained on scene.

Police did not identify the name of the school bus company or what school district it is associated with.