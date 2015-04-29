Pedestrian hit by car, hurt in Lawrence, cops say

A man walking in Lawrence on Tuesday had trauma and leg fractures after being hit by a car, Nassau County police said.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the accident at Rockaway Turnpike that happened about 9:15 p.m.

Detectives said the man, 19, was crossing the roadway and was hit by a 2011 Kia sedan that was driven by a man, 55.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said late Tuesday.

The driver and his passenger were not hurt.

Detectives said the driver took a breath-analyzer test, which was negative, and no charges are pending.

Also, a brake and safety inspection of the vehicle revealed "adequate results," police said in a news release.