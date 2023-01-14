Woman fatally struck by SUV in Hempstead

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Hempstead early Saturday, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was walking across Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street at 5:45 a.m. when a Toyota SUV hit her, according to a release. The male driver of the vehicle, who was traveling northbound on Greenwich Street, remained at the scene, police said.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Police are continuing to investigate.