Central Islip woman charged after pedestrian fatally struck in Lawrence, police say

Nassau County homicide detectives charged a Central Islip woman with vehicular manslaughter after police said she struck and killed a pedestrian early Monday in Lawrence.

Police said Dei Aisha Wynter, 22, of Central Islip, was driving a silver 2022 Tesla sedan, heading south on Rockaway Turnpike about 3:30 a.m. when the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a man, who has not been identified. He had been walking near the intersection of Brookville Boulevard.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by Nassau County police medics.

Wynter remained at the scene of the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. She was charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter.

She was arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead Monday where she pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond. She was appointed an attorney by Nassau County Legal Aid, who could not be reached for comment Monday evening.

Fatal crashes have surged on Long Island over the past decade and increased by more than 22% this year compared to last year in Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to law enforcement data. However, DWI arrests have dropped by 25% from 2022 through 2019.