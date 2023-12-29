Mykola Rybalka, 85, fatally struck by car while crossing Manhasset road

A pedestrian was killed on Thursday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing a Manhasset street, Nassau County Police said.

At about 5:30p.m., Mykola Rybalka, 85, of Manhasset, was crossing Plandome Road heading east, when he was struck by a 2021 Infiniti traveling north.

Rybalka was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 79-year-old driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, police said.