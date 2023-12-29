Mykola Rybalka, 85, fatally struck by car while crossing Manhasset road
A pedestrian was killed on Thursday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing a Manhasset street, Nassau County Police said.
At about 5:30p.m., Mykola Rybalka, 85, of Manhasset, was crossing Plandome Road heading east, when he was struck by a 2021 Infiniti traveling north.
Rybalka was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 79-year-old driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene.
No other injuries were reported, police said.
Updated 21 minutes ago Roslyn apartment fire displaces 20 ... LI Game Farm plans renovations ... Inside Twisted Cow Distillery ... Steve Bellone looks back
Updated 21 minutes ago Roslyn apartment fire displaces 20 ... LI Game Farm plans renovations ... Inside Twisted Cow Distillery ... Steve Bellone looks back