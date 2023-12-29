Long IslandNassau

Mykola Rybalka, 85, fatally struck by car while crossing Manhasset road

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A pedestrian was killed on Thursday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing a Manhasset street, Nassau County Police said.

At about 5:30p.m., Mykola Rybalka, 85, of Manhasset, was crossing Plandome Road heading east, when he was struck by a 2021 Infiniti traveling north.

Rybalka was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 79-year-old driver of the Infiniti remained at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

By Maureen Mullarkey

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fire at Frank's Deli in West Babylon … LI Game Farm plans renovations … Inside Twisted Cow Distillery Credit: Newsday

Updated 21 minutes ago Roslyn apartment fire displaces 20 ... LI Game Farm plans renovations ... Inside Twisted Cow Distillery ... Steve Bellone looks back

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Fire at Frank's Deli in West Babylon … LI Game Farm plans renovations … Inside Twisted Cow Distillery Credit: Newsday

Updated 21 minutes ago Roslyn apartment fire displaces 20 ... LI Game Farm plans renovations ... Inside Twisted Cow Distillery ... Steve Bellone looks back

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME