Nassau County police vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in Wantagh

A pedestrian died Friday after he was struck by a...

A pedestrian died Friday after he was struck by a marked Nassau police vehicle while attempting to cross Wantagh Avenue, police said. Credit: John Scalesi

By Michael O'Keeffe

A 22-year-old man died Friday after being struck by a marked Nassau County police vehicle in Wantagh, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was attempting to walk westbound across Wantagh Avenue at the intersection of Duckpond Drive North about 6:30 a.m. when he was hit by the vehicle, Nassau police said. He suffered multiple injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:05 a.m., police said.

Two officers also received treatment for minor injuries, police said.

In a news release, Nassau police said their homicide division is investigating the man’s death. Police said they also notified New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office about the fatal accident. Her office is charged with investigating incidents involving police and corrections officers, even if they are off-duty, that lead to fatalities.

The attorney general's office confirmed that its Office of Special Investigation is investigating the man's death. 

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books,"The Card" and "American Icon."

