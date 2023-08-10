Long IslandNassau

73-year-old woman critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in West Hempstead

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A 73-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday when she was struck by a sport utility vehicle while attempting to cross a street in West Hempstead, police said.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at the intersection of Woodfield Road and Oakford Street at 9:17 p.m. The 82-year-old driver remained at the scene and reported the accident.

Police said the woman, whose identity was not released, was crossing Woodfield Road when she was struck by a blue 2003 Toyota Highlander as it traveled southbound.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The investigation is continuing; no charges have been filed against the driver, police said.

The accident follows what has been a deadly week on Long Island roads.

Earlier this week, six people, including three children and a 72-year-old female pedestrian, were killed in crashes in one 24-hour period in Nassau and Suffolk, with police detailing causes that included speeding, intoxication and loss of vehicle control.

On Tuesday, an e-bike operator was seriously injured in an accident in East Rockaway.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

