73-year-old woman critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in West Hempstead

A 73-year-old woman was critically injured Wednesday when she was struck by a sport utility vehicle while attempting to cross a street in West Hempstead, police said.

Nassau County police said the incident occurred at the intersection of Woodfield Road and Oakford Street at 9:17 p.m. The 82-year-old driver remained at the scene and reported the accident.

Police said the woman, whose identity was not released, was crossing Woodfield Road when she was struck by a blue 2003 Toyota Highlander as it traveled southbound.

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The investigation is continuing; no charges have been filed against the driver, police said.

The accident follows what has been a deadly week on Long Island roads.

Earlier this week, six people, including three children and a 72-year-old female pedestrian, were killed in crashes in one 24-hour period in Nassau and Suffolk, with police detailing causes that included speeding, intoxication and loss of vehicle control.

On Tuesday, an e-bike operator was seriously injured in an accident in East Rockaway.