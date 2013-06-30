Pedestrian struck, injured in Hempstead hit and run

A man crossing a street in Hempstead on Saturday evening was struck and injured by a vehicle that fled the scene, Nassau County police said.

He was trying to cross northbound Clinton Street at Wellington Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored vehicle traveling northbound on Clinton Street, police said.

The vehicle did not stop, and instead continued north on Clinton Street, police said.

The victim, about 30 years old, suffered head trauma and a broken femur. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. Callers will be kept anonymous.