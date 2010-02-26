People on the move, March 1

ACCOUNTING

Jay B. Goldberg has joined the Manhattan accounting firm of Rosen Seymour Shapss Martin & Co. as partner in charge of high-net-worth and family-office services. The Plainview resident was a partner at ParenteBeard in Manhattan.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Brian L. Seidman has been named president of the board of directors of Long Island Cares-The Harry Chapin Food Bank. The Centerport resident is managing director and regional investment executive with U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management.

FINANCE

Bethpage Federal Credit Union has named Melville resident Linda Armyn as senior vice president of corporate development and government affairs, promoted from vice president. James Breen of Lynbrook has been promoted to senior vice president, information systems from vice president.

Conrad Gunther Jr. has been promoted to executive vice president and senior loan officer at Community National Bank in Great Neck. The Cold Spring Harbor resident was promoted from senior vice president and senior loan officer.

Scott Passeser has joined Continental Home Loans in Melville as director of marketing and public relations. The Fort Salonga resident was a marketing and public relations consultant with Henry Schein in Melville.

HEALTH CARE

Dr. Rakesh Patel has been named director of invasive cardiology at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown. The Dix Hills resident has been on staff at the hospital since 2001.

Amy Frederick has joined Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitative Care Center in West Islip as director of infection prevention. The Blue Point resident was infection control coordinator and pharmacy liaison at St. Catherine of Siena Nursing Home in Smithtown.

NONPROFIT

Laurie Shea has joined United Way of Long Island as housing program manager. The Huntington resident was director of residential services at Life's WORC in Garden City.

Devorah Crupar was promoted to executive director at MPowering Kids, a Westbury organization that provides after-school tutoring, mentoring and other community service programs. The Freeport resident was development and public affairs manager.

REAL ESTATE

James Ramsay has been promoted to senior vice president, franchise sales at Century 21 Real Estate in Parsippany, N.J. The Dix Hills resident was senior vice president, field services.

Laura Zambratto was named associate director for Sotheby's International Realty. The Centerport resident was a sales agent at Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. She will continue to work out of the Cold Spring Harbor office.

STAFFING

Tori Piechocniski has joined Melville-based Marcum Search, part of Marcum Group, as vice president to lead its new division offering temporary employee placements. The Long Beach resident was senior staffing manager at Accountemps, a division of Robert Half International.

