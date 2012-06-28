Pizza deliveryman robbed in Roosevelt

A 50-year-old man attempting to deliver a Domino's pizza Wednesday night to a home on Gormley Avenue in Roosevelt was attacked and robbed by a group of suspects who, police said, stole the pizza.

The robbery happened at 10:10 p.m., Nassau County police said. The victim had his nose bloodied in the attack and was treated at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Police said that when he arrived at the delivery address, the victim found a group of five males standing outside.

One "punched him in the face and grabbed the pizza," police said. The attacker fled, joined by the other four, northbound on Stevens Street.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.