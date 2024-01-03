Plainedge High School senior killed in crash, school district says

A Plainedge High School senior was killed in a crash Tuesday, school district officials said.

Dylan Nuccio died in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Plainedge Superintendent Edward A. Salina Jr. said in a pair of messages to parents.

District officials did not provide details of the crash.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community, especially our staff and students,” Salina said. “We are all working together to support our students and staff as we take the time to process this heartbreaking loss.”

The district launched its Crisis Intervention Team of mental health professionals and counselors to help students, parents and staff and established a crisis center at Plainedge High School through Tuesday evening, Salina said.

Athletic coaches and club advisers were urged to meet with teams and clubs to discuss the death. High school students are not permitted to leave for lunch until further notice, the superintendent's message said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Nuccio family and friends and the entire Plainedge Community during this unimaginable tragedy,” a message said.

District officials, police and family members could not be reached Tuesday night for comment.

Nassau County police also put out a release saying a 17-year-old male student was killed Tuesday morning in North Massapequa, but the teen was not identified.

Police said the teen was driving a 2019 BMW on the northbound ramp at Exit 5 of the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway when the car drove into a grove of trees. Police found the car on its side and the driver was declared dead at the scene.