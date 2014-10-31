Plainview lawyer guilty of theft faces more charges

A Long Island lawyer who's already facing disbarment because of a guilty plea in a grand larceny case now faces more felony charges, the Nassau District Attorney's Office said.

Matthew Kogan, 40, of Plainview, was arraigned Friday on six counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument before a judge released him on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors are alleging that after a Bellmore collection agency hired Kogan to do legal work, he forged civil judgments he claimed to have gotten from district courts in Nassau and Suffolk on behalf of clients.

Kogan's attorney, Bob McDonald of Mineola, said his client pleaded not guilty Friday for the purposes of the arraignment, but said it was the defense's intention "that this matter be disposed of quickly."

In July, Kogan pleaded guilty to stealing $32,500 from a Brooklyn couple who hired him for a lawsuit.

McDonald previously said his client paid back all the money before that plea and accepted responsibility for that wrongdoing. Authorities said Kogan is due to be sentenced in that case on Nov. 12.