Police are investigating a larceny that occurred at a Carle Place electronics store earlier this month.

Nassau County police said that at 1:08 p.m. on Nov. 13, a man entered a GameStop at 207B Glen Cove Rd. and left with a PlayStation 4 without paying.

The man left through the front door and it was not clear where he was headed, police said.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous call to Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.