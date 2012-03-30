Police: 2 men approached boys in Baldwin

Police are searching for two men in a red car who approached a Baldwin Middle School student in broad daylight Thursday, asking him if he "wanted some candy."

The incident at about 3 p.m. was witnessed by a teacher from the school, district Superintendent James Mapes said.

No one was injured in the incident and the two men, believed to be in their late teens or early 20s, fled in a red Nissan Altima, officials said.

The same men approached three boys a short time later in the same vicinity and asked them for money numerous times, Nassau County police said. The youths, a 13-year-old and two 12-years-old, did not surrender any money and the men drove away, police said. The youngsters were not injured, police said, adding they did not know if the boys were Baldwin Middle students.

Mapes said the initial incident involving the student, as do all such incidents, raises concerns about safety. The district sent a "Stranger Alert" message to parents.

The idea, Mapes said, was to reinforce the need for awareness and safety. "We are concerned any time a student is approached by a stranger," Mapes said Friday, adding that though there are four or five such incidents each school year.

Mapes said the incident occurred at the corner of Washington Street, about one block east of Schreiber Place.

He said the district immediately notified Nassau County police. Police said Friday no suspects have been arrested and asked anyone with information on the incidents to contact police at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous.

Mapes said that in addition to an email and a telephone message sent to students' homes, standard procedure in such incidents is for a school safety awareness team to stress safety tips for students. Also, Mapes said, officials are in contact with neighboring districts to see if there is a pattern of similar incidents.

The middle school has students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. It was not clear which grade the student in the incident was in.