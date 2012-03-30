Police: 2 men robbed cabbie at gunpoint

Third Squad detectives are looking for two men who robbed a cabdriver at gunpoint early Friday in New Cassel, Nassau County police said.

Detectives said a cabdriver for Taxi Hispano Express was dispatched to pick up a fare on Dogwood Lane at about 2:55 a.m.

When the cab arrived at the residence, police said two men entered the vehicle, and one of them, armed with a handgun, demanded money.

After getting an unspecified amount of cash, the two men left the cab and ran north toward Maplewood Drive, police said. One man was described as being in his early 20s and 5-foot-8; the other was described as being in his mid-20s and 5-foot-9.

Police said there were no injuries.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.