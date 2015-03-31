Police: 2 street robberies in Freeport may be linked

Investigators are trying to determine if two armed street robberies, which occurred less than 90 minutes apart in Freeport late Monday and early Tuesday, are related, Nassau County police said Tuesday.

The first robbery involved four suspects who confronted a 49-year-old man near Bedell Street and Pierrepont Street at 11:25 p.m. Monday, stealing cash.

The second robbery occurred on North Brookside Avenue near Meadow Lane at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday and involved five teenage suspects who robbed a male and female victim at gunpoint -- stealing a wallet, cash, personal papers and credit cards and a phone. Police initially reported only one victim in the second robbery.

The two robberies occurred about two miles apart.

Police said that in the first robbery, the victim, identified only as a 49-year-old man, heard "the sound of footsteps running behind him" and turned to find four suspects, faces covered -- one pointing a handgun to his head. He handed over cash and the suspects fled on Bedell.

There were no injuries.

In the second robbery, police said there were five suspects, all between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot and that all appeared to be in their mid-to-late teens.

The similarity was the use of a handgun, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.