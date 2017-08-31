Police: 4 hurt in overturn crash in Garden City

Four people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision that left one of the vehicles overturned late Thursday morning in Garden City, Garden City police said.

The collision, reported at 11:32 a.m., occurred at the intersection of Hilton Avenue and Fifth Street.

Police briefly closed both roads in the area.

Police said the four people injured were all transported to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.

Volunteers from the Garden City Fire Department also responded to the scene.