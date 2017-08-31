Long IslandNassau

Police: 4 hurt in overturn crash in Garden City

A two-vehicle collision left one of the vehicles overturned late...

A two-vehicle collision left one of the vehicles overturned late Thursday morning, Aug. 31, 2017, in Garden City, police said. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Four people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision that left one of the vehicles overturned late Thursday morning in Garden City, Garden City police said.

The collision, reported at 11:32 a.m., occurred at the intersection of Hilton Avenue and Fifth Street.

Police briefly closed both roads in the area.

Police said the four people injured were all transported to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola.

Volunteers from the Garden City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?