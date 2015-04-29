Police arrest two women who fought over parking space at the Green Acres Mall

Two Queens women who fought over a parking space were arrested and charged Wednesday, Nassau police said.

LaToya Friday, 24, of 141 B. 56th St., Rockaway, and Tawana Morel, 35, of 246-14 135th Rd., Rosedale, were both charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault and released on appearance tickets, said Nassau Police Chief of Detectives Kevin Smith.

Neither woman could be reached for comment Wednesday.

The fight occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday when Friday was looking for a parking spot at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, police said.

Friday saw an empty spot, but Morel's husband was standing in the space, apparently holding it, police said.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Friday eventually found another spot, but had a verbal argument with Morel that then escalated.

No other charges were filed, Smith said.