Police: Bicyclist, 14, seriously hurt in Baldwin accident

A 14-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when police said he collided with a car while crossing Sunrise Highway on his bicycle Sunday night in Baldwin.

The accident occurred at Chestnut Street at about 8:30 p.m., Nassau County police said.

Police did not release the identity of the 14-year-old, but said he was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the boy was headed south across Sunrise when his bicycle collided with a westbound 2004 Hyundai Sonata.

The 25-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured — and was not charged.

Sign up for the Nassau news this week newsletter The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The investigation is continuing.