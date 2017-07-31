Long IslandNassau

Police: Bicyclist, 14, seriously hurt in Baldwin accident

Nassau County police at the scene in Baldwin where a...

Nassau County police at the scene in Baldwin where a teen on a bike was seriously injured after colliding with a car Sunday night, July 30, 2017. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

A 14-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when police said he collided with a car while crossing Sunrise Highway on his bicycle Sunday night in Baldwin.

The accident occurred at Chestnut Street at about 8:30 p.m., Nassau County police said.

Police did not release the identity of the 14-year-old, but said he was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the boy was headed south across Sunrise when his bicycle collided with a westbound 2004 Hyundai Sonata.

The 25-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured — and was not charged.

The investigation is continuing.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

