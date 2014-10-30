Long IslandNassau

Police: Brooklyn man sold cocaine to undercover cops in Elmont

Trevor Torres, 26, of Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 29,...

A Brooklyn man sold cocaine Wednesday to undercover detectives in Elmont, Nassau County police said.

Trevor Torres, 26, of 288 Vermont St., was contacted by detectives through Craigslist as part of a narcotics investigation and agreed to sell an undisclosed amount of cocaine, police said.

Detectives set up a meeting Wednesday on Locustwood Boulevard, and "when the defendant arrived . . . he was in possession of cocaine and placed under arrest without incident," according to a news release.

Torres was arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was ordered held on $4,000 bond, or $2,000 cash bail. He is due to return to court Monday.

