Police charge two found with heroin behind Wantagh McDonald's

Two men sitting in a car parked behind a fast-food restaurant in Wantagh were charged with drug possession after being found with heroin, Nassau police said Sunday.

John Fatsis, 30, of 62 Grand Blvd., Massapequa Park, and Michael Fabrizio, 29, of 109 Mitchell St., Bellmore, each were charged Friday night with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Nassau police said.

They were seated in a vehicle in the rear parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant on Wantagh Avenue when police discovered them at about 9:24 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Nassau police.

Fatsis had three wax folds containing heroin and seven Valium pills, police said.

Fabrizio was in possession of seven wax folds containing heroin, police said.

Fatsis was arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. Arraignment information was not immediately available Sunday morning.

Fabrizio was released and scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 6 in First District Court in Hempstead, Nassau police said.