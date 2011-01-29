Police: Deliveryman robbed in Westbury

Third Squad detectives are looking for four men who robbed a deliveryman of $900 Friday in Westbury, Nassau County police said.

A man, 51, was making a delivery on King Street at about 8:15 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown man who began punching and kicking him, police said in a news release. Three other men soon joined in the assault and began beating the delivery man about his head.

The suspects made off with $900 in cash, and one of them drove off in the deliveryman's vehicle, which was later recovered, police said.

The three other suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to the release.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers, 800-244-8477; all calls will be kept confidential.