Police: Elmont man who sold heroin to undercover cop had loaded guns in apartment

An Elmont man who sold heroin to an undercover detective had loaded guns and cash in his apartment, along with the drug in glassine envelopes, when he was arrested Sunday, Nassau County police said.

Matthew Slavinski, 30, of 1315 K St., is charged with three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Police in a news release said Slavinski sold heroin to an undercover detective for an agreed upon amount of money on March 11.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, as part of the Long Island Heroin Initiative, Narcotics/Vice Bureau detectives and Fifth Precinct Special Patrol Team officers arrested Slavinski at his apartment, where they found the heroin, guns and cash, police said.