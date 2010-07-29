Police: Far Rockaway man charged in Inwood attempted robbery

A Queens man who allegedly pulled a knife on another man in Inwood Wednesday night faces a charge of attempted robbery, Nassau County police said.

Police arrested Selbin Alvarado, 25, of 1261 Central Ave., Apt. 140, in Far Rockaway after he approached a man sitting in a car on Doughty Boulevard at about 7:10 p.m., according to a report from the Fourth Squad.

Alvarado pointed a pocketknife at the victim, who drove from the scene, "fearing for his life," police said. The driver was not injured.

Alvarado, who was found a short time after the incident, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.