Police: Finger print match leads to man's burglary arrest

A latent finger print match lifted from the scene of a September burglary in Garden City led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Hicksville man on Saturday, Nassau police said.

Christian Pagan of 50 Gardner Ave. was arrested at 11:10 p.m. and charged with second-degree burglary in connection with the Sept. 3 incident.

He was arraigned Sunday and ordered held on $20,000 bond, or $10,000 cash bail, which online records show had yet to be posted. He is due to return Wednesday to First District Court in Hempstead.

Police said Garden City police responded to the scene of a residential burglary at a home on Roosevelt Avenue in Garden City at about 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 3. Officers found window screens on the first and second floor had been cut -- and that "an unknown person had entered the second floor of the home." No proceeds were taken, police said. But Nassau Police Crime Scene Unit detectives were able to obtain a finger print and, police said, that print was matched to Pagan.